Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed the most recent trading day at $38.06, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 48.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.98% higher. Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.93.

Also, we should mention that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.