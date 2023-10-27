Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) ended the recent trading session at $30.65, demonstrating a -0.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.29% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Infineon Technologies AG will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.94%.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Infineon Technologies AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.81% decrease. Infineon Technologies AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.87.

It is also worth noting that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

