Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed the latest trading day at $31.25, indicating a -0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Infineon Technologies AG will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.68, indicating a 7.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1% downward. At present, Infineon Technologies AG boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.94.

Investors should also note that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.28.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

