Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) ending at $38.35, denoting a +0.89% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.94% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.54%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $18.51 billion, which would represent changes of -11.31% and +6.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.2% decrease. As of now, Infineon Technologies AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.25.

We can also see that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.