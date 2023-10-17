Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) ended the recent trading session at $33.49, demonstrating a -0.68% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.68, signifying a 7.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.81% lower. Right now, Infineon Technologies AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.21.

Also, we should mention that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IFNNY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

