Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed at $41.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.54% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Infineon Technologies AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.46%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% lower within the past month. Infineon Technologies AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Infineon Technologies AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.89, which means Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IFNNY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IFNNY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

