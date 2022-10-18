Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed the most recent trading day at $24.56, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.01, so we one might conclude that Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, IFNNY's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

