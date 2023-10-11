Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) standing at $34.88, reflecting a +0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.12% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Infineon Technologies AG will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.68, marking a 7.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. As of now, Infineon Technologies AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Infineon Technologies AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28 of its industry.

It's also important to note that IFNNY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Semiconductors industry stood at 4.19 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 108, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

