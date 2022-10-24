Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed the most recent trading day at $25.08, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Infineon Technologies AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Infineon Technologies AG is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.45, which means Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IFNNY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



