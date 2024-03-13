Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed at $38.47, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

The the stock of company has risen by 10.6% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.41, reflecting a 44.59% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $16.92 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.55% and -2.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Infineon Technologies AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.2.

We can additionally observe that IFNNY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

