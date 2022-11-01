Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed at $24.69, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.83% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Infineon Technologies AG is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Infineon Technologies AG has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.29, so we one might conclude that Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.