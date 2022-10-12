Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed at $22.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Infineon Technologies AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 25% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.72, which means Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IFNNY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



