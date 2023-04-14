Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed at $39.75, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.73%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.55% higher. Infineon Technologies AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Infineon Technologies AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.61.

Also, we should mention that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

