Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed at $23.44, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Infineon Technologies AG is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. Infineon Technologies AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.3, so we one might conclude that Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IFNNY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.