Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed at $34.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Infineon Technologies AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.21 of its industry.

One should further note that IFNNY currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

