Infineon slightly lowers revenue outlook on currency effects

Adds details

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German chip manufacturer Infineon IFXGn.DE on Tuesday slightly lowered its full-year revenue guidance, adjusting for currency effects, as weak demand for chips used in personal electronics dented its revenue in the fiscal first quarter.

The company now expects full-year revenue of 16 billion euros ($17.20 billion), plus or minus 500 million euros, versus its previous expectation of 17 billion euros, plus or minus the same amount.

"About half of the decline of the forecast revenue relates to the adjustment of the assumed exchange rate to $1.10," said the company.

Infineon said first-quarter revenue was down 11% compared with the previous quarter, to 3.7 billion euros, below the company-provided analyst expectations of 3.84 billion euros.

"In consumer, communication, computing and IoT applications, we are not anticipating a noticeable recovery in demand until the second half of the calendar year," said Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.