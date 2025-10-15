Infineon Signs Contracts With PNE AG And Statkraft For Purchase Of Electricity

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.DE) has concluded Power Purchase Agreements with PNE AG and Statkraft for green electricity. Over the next ten years, Infineon will purchase green electricity from PNE AG's Schlenzer and Kittlitz III wind farms in Brandenburg in Germany. Infineon aims to switch its global operations to 100% green electricity in the current year and become CO2-neutral for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Elke Reichart, Member of the Management Board of Infineon and Chief Digital & Sustainability Officer, said: "Our commitment to specific green power plants via Power Purchase Agreements actively supports both the green energy transition and the achievement of our own climate targets."

