Infineon shares rally 7.4% on U.S. approval for Cypress deal

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE rallied hard in early Tuesday trading after a U.S. national security review raised no concerns over its proposed $10 billion takeover of Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O.

Infineon shares were up 7.4%, retracing some ground lost since a report last week that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had advised President Donald Trump to block the deal on national security grounds.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

