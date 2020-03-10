US Markets

Infineon shares rally 7.4% on U.S. approval for Cypress deal

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Shares in Infineon Technologies rallied hard in early Tuesday trading after a U.S. national security review raised no concerns over its proposed $10 billion takeover of Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE rallied hard in early Tuesday trading after a U.S. national security review raised no concerns over its proposed $10 billion takeover of Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O.

Infineon shares were up 7.4%, retracing some ground lost since a report last week that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had advised President Donald Trump to block the deal on national security grounds.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular