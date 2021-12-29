Infineon sees supply bottlenecks until end of 2022 - Handelsblatt

The semiconductor industry's struggle to keep up with incoming orders looks set to continue as supply bottlenecks may last until the end of 2022, a member of German chipmaker Infineon's management board told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday.

"The bottlenecks will extend well into 2022 and could even last until the end of the year," Chief Marketing Officer Helmut Gassel told Handelsblatt.

At the same time, demand is continuously high due to the global push towards digitalisation, Gassel added.

"So far, we haven't seen any cancellations of orders," he said.

