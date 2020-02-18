Infineon sees only minor impact from coronavirus

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE said on Tuesday it was only seeing a minor impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China, while it was not yet in a position to make a reliable forecast on the impact of the epidemic.

"So far, we see only a minor impact on our business on both the supplier and customer side," the Munich-based company said in a statement.

Infineon was one of a number of European chip stocks hit on Tuesday by smartphone giant Apple's AAPL.O warning that it would miss its sales guidance in the quarter to March due to production disruptions in China.

The German company specialises is power management products - the car industry is a key market but it is also exposed to consumer devices. It said its back-end production facilities in Wuxi, China, were running and in ramp-up after the Chinese New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.