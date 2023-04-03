Infineon seeks further growth for renewable energies business

April 03, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

April 3 (Reuters) - Infineon IFXGn.DE is seeking growth of more than 10% for its renewable energies division, the company said on Monday as it forecast stronger demand for semiconductors for wind and solar power systems.

"The business has started well in 2023," division chief Peter Wawer said.

