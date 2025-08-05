Infineon Reports Solid Q3 Amid Macro Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.DE, IFNNY), on Tuesday, reported strong third-quarter results, navigating inventory corrections and macro volatility while capitalizing on strategic growth areas.

Profit from continuing operations rose to EUR293 million in the third quarter, compared with EUR230 million in the second quarter. Discontinued operations contributed EUR12 million, up from EUR2 million previously, bringing total profit for the period to EUR305 million, an increase from EUR232 million in the prior quarter.

Earnings per share reached EUR0.22, versus EUR0.17 earned in the prior quarter. Adjusted earnings per share improved to EUR0.37, compared with EUR0.34 in the second quarter.

Group revenue rose 3 percent sequentially to EUR3,704 million despite FX headwinds from a weaker US dollar. Excluding currency effects, revenue would have increased 9 percent. Growth was driven by Green Industrial Power and Power & Sensor Systems segments, while Automotive saw slight gains and Connected Secure Systems declined modestly.

Gross margin expanded to 40.9 percent from 38.7 percent, with adjusted gross margin reaching 43.0 percent. Segment result improved 11 percent to EUR668 million, pushing segment margin to 18.0 percent from 16.7 percent.

Based on year-to-date performance and an assumed Q4 exchange rate of US$1.15 to the euro (previously US$1.125), Infineon expects fiscal 2025 revenue to reach about EUR14.6 billion, representing a slight decline versus the prior year.

The adjusted gross margin is now forecast to be at least 40 percent, compared with earlier guidance of around 40 percent. The Segment Result Margin is expected to be in the high-teens percentage range, up from the previously anticipated mid-teens range.

