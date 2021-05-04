Infineon raises revenue, margin guidance on chip boom

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE raised its guidance on Tuesday for revenue and margins in the current fiscal year, saying that demand was greatly exceeding supply and it continued to invest in additional capacity.

"The semiconductor market is booming," CEO Reinhard Ploss said as Infineon lifted its forecast for revenue in the year to Sept. 30 to a midpoint of 11 billion euros ($13.2 billion) while profit margin was now expected to hit 18%.

($1 = 0.8309 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

