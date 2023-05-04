Infineon raises full-year guidance

Adds CEO comment, analyst consensus, share price

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE raised its full-year guidance on Thursday, citing strong demand from the electromobility, renewable energy generation and energy infrastructure sectors.

"Although an improvement in consumer goods markets such as smartphones, PCs and home appliances is not yet visible, we are nevertheless very confident overall about Infineon's future business performance," Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said.

Infineon now sees full-year revenues of 16.2 billion euros ($17.96 billion)- plus or minus 300 million - compared with its previous forecast for 15.5 billion and with analyst consensus for 16.1 billion.

Shares in Infineon rose 1% in early Frankfurt trade.

