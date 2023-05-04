Infineon raises full-year guidance

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE raised its full-year guidance for revenues and profitability on Thursday, citing strong demand from the electromobility, renewable energy generation and energy infrastructure sectors.

It now sees full-year revenues of 16.2 billion euros ($17.96 billion)- plus or minus 300 million - compared with its previous forecast for 15.5 billion.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

