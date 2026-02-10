Markets

Infineon Raises EUR 2 Bln In Bond Sale To Refinance Debt And Fund Acquisitions

February 10, 2026 — 05:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY, IFX.DE) on Tuesday announced that it has placed 2 billion euros of corporate bonds under its European Medium Term Notes program.

The bond issuance includes a 750 million euros five-year tranche with a 3.0% coupon, a 750 million euros eight-year tranche with a 3.5% coupon, and a 500 million euros eleven-year tranche with a 3.75% coupon.

The offering was several times oversubscribed and comprises three fixed-rate tranches with different maturities.

The company said that the proceeds will be used to refinance upcoming debt maturities in fiscal 2026 and refinance bank loans assumed in the acquisition of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business.

Funds will also be used to finance the planned acquisition of ams OSRAM's non-optical analog and mixed-signal sensor portfolio.

Infineon Technologies AG is currently trading 0.36% lesser at EUR 41.84 on the XETRA.

