Infineon Q4 Profit Up; Q1 Revenue To Be Down Sequentially; Sees Growth In FY20

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income grew 14 percent to 161 million euros from last year's 141 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.13 euro, same as last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.19 euro, compared to 0.28 euro a year ago. Gross margin declined to 35.5 percent from 39.8 percent a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter edged up 1 percent to 2.06 billion euros from 2.05 billion euros last year.

Further, the company said it will make a proposal to shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on February 20 to pay an unchanged dividend of 0.27 euro per share for the 2019 fiscal year.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company expects revenue to decrease by 7 percent quarter-on-quarter, plus or minus 2 percentage points. At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is forecast to come in at about 13 percent.

For fiscal 2020, Infineon expects revenue growth of 5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points and a Segment Result Margin of about 16 percent at the mid-point of the guided revenue range.

