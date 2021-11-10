Infineon Q4 Profit Soars, Lifts Dividend; Sees Sequentially Flat Q1 Revenues, Backs FY22 View

(RTTNews) - German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profit surged to 464 million euros from last year's 109 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.36 euro, up from 0.08 euro a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.41 euro, compared to 0.20 euro last year.

Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 21 percent to 3.01 billion euros from 2.49 billion euros in the prior year.

Further, the company plans to increase dividend again by 0.05 euros due to its good economic performance in the 2021 fiscal year and its positive outlook for the current fiscal year. Accordingly, a proposal would be put forward at the Annual General Meeting in February 2022 to distribute a dividend of 0.27 euro per share for 2021.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, Infineon expects to generate revenue of around 3 billion euros.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect revenue of 12.7 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros. At the mid-point of the guided revenue range, Segment Result Margin is predicted to come in at about 21 percent.

