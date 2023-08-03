Infineon Q3 revenue slightly above forecast on mixed semiconductor market

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE on Thursday reported slightly better than expected quarterly revenue as the market for semiconductors remains a mixed picture.

Infineon, whose chips are used in cars and data centres, reported third-quarter revenue of 4.09 billion euros ($4.47 billion), slightly above expectations of 4.05 billion euros in a company-provided consensus of analysts.

($1 = 0.9149 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

