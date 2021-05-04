Infineon Q2 Income From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its second quarter income from continuing operations increased to 209 million euros from 178 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.15 euros compared to 0.13 euros. Segment result margin increased year-on-year to 17.4% from 13.8%. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.24 euros compared to 0.13 euros.

Second quarter revenue increased to 2.70 billion euros from 1.99 billion euros, last year.

For third quarter, Infineon expects revenue of between 2.6 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros. At the mid-point of the guided revenue range, segment result margin is expected to come in at about 18 percent.

For fiscal year, Infineon again slightly raised its guidance for revenue and segment result margin. Revenue is now forecast at around 11.0 billion euros (plus or minus 3 percent). At the mid-point of the guided revenue range, segment result margin is now expected to be about 18 percent.

