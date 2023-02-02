Infineon Q1 revenue comes in slightly below expectations

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Infineon IFXGn.DE, a leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, on Thursday bumped up its outlook for fiscal 2023 to adjust for currency effects even as it came in slightly below revenue expectations for its first quarter.

The Munich-based company's revenue fell 5% from the previous quarter to 3.95 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in the quarter ending Dec. 31, slightly under the 4 billion euros expected in a poll of analysts by Vara Research published on Jan. 24.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

