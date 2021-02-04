Infineon Q1 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its first quarter income from continuing operations increased year-on-year to 256 million euros from 210 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.19 euros compared to 0.16 euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.28 euros compared to 0.17 euros.

First quarter revenue increased to 2.63 billion euros from 1.92 billion euros, a year ago.

Infineon projects second quarter revenue of between 2.5 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros. Infineon anticipates fiscal 2021 revenue of around 10.8 billion euros (plus or minus 5 percent).

