Markets
IFNNY

Infineon Q1 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its first quarter profit climbed to 457 million euros or 0.35 euros per share from 256 million euros or 0.19 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter grew to 0.41 euros from 0.28 euros in the prior year.

Quarterly revenue was 3.16 billion euros, up 20 percent year-on-year.

Infineon expects revenue to be around 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company now projects revenue to be 13.0 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros. The company said in November that it had expected revenue of 12.7 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IFNNY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular