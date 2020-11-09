Infineon Q1 Adj. Profit Rises YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its fourth quarter income from continuing operations to shareholders declined year-on-year to 104 million euros from 163 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.08 euros compared to 0.13 euros. Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders increased to 262 million euros from 232 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.20 euros compared to 0.19 euros.

First quarter revenue increased to 2.49 billion euros from 2.06 billion euros, last year.

Infineon projects first quarter revenue between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros.

For fiscal 2021, Infineon expects revenue of around 10.5 billion euros (plus or minus 5 percent). At the mid-point of the guided revenue range, year-on-year revenue would rise by around 2 billion euros.

Infineon said a proposal will be put forward to the forthcoming AGM to distribute a dividend of 0.22 euros per share for fiscal 2020, 0.05 euros less than prior year. The total dividend amount would sum up to 286 million euros.

