IFNNY

Infineon Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

February 02, 2023 — 01:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its first quarter adjusted profit from continuing operations increased to 834 million euros from 532 million euros, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.64 euros compared to 0.41 euros.

Profit from continuing operations increased to 729 million euros from 461 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.55 euros compared to 0.35 euros.

Revenue increased to 3.95 billion euros from 3.16 billion euros, last year.

Infineon expects revenue of around 3.9 billion euros in the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

Infineon continues to expect revenues of 15.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros, for the 2023 fiscal year.

