Infineon Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its first quarter adjusted profit from continuing operations increased to 834 million euros from 532 million euros, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.64 euros compared to 0.41 euros.

Profit from continuing operations increased to 729 million euros from 461 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.55 euros compared to 0.35 euros.

Revenue increased to 3.95 billion euros from 3.16 billion euros, last year.

Infineon expects revenue of around 3.9 billion euros in the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

Infineon continues to expect revenues of 15.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros, for the 2023 fiscal year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.