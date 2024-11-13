Infineon price target lowered to EUR 38 from EUR 40 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Johannes Schaller lowered the firm’s price target on Infineon (IFNNY) to EUR 38 from EUR 40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
