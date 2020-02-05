US Markets

Infineon posts in-line results, confirms guidance

Germany's Infineon Technologies on Wednesday reported in-line results in the seasonally weak first quarter of its business year and confirmed its full-year outlook for revenue to grow by 5%.

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Infineon Technologies on Wednesday reported in-line results in the seasonally weak first quarter of its business year and confirmed its full-year outlook for revenue to grow by 5%. The Munich-based supplier of automotive, power management and security chips also said it expected its $10 billion takeover of Silicon Valley-based Cypress Semiconductor to close around the end of the current quarter. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin) ((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INFINEON RESULTS/ (URGENT)

