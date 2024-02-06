News & Insights

Infineon lowers full-year revenue outlook on currency effects

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

February 06, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German chip manufacturer Infineon IFXGn.DE on Tuesday lowered its full-year revenue guidance, while also warning that demand for personal electronics would not see a noticeable recovery until the later half of 2024.

The company now expects full-year revenue of 16 billion euros ($17.20 billion), plus or minus 500 million euros, versus its previous expectation of 17 billion euros, plus or minus the same amount.

The revenue outlook is based on an assumed exchange rate of $1.10 to the euro, it said.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.