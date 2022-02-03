Infineon lifts 2022 revenue forecast on soaring demand

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Infineon IFXGn.DE, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, lifted its revenue forecast for 2022 as supply remains tight amid soaring demand for its chips used in everything from cars to home appliances.

The German company now sees its 2022 revenues rising to around 13 billion euros ($14.7 billion) from 11.06 billion in 2021, it said as it published fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday, having previously predicted full-year revenues of 12.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

