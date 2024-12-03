Infineon initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Infineon (IFNNY) with an Outperform rating and $40 price target The firm expects 2025 to be a better year for European semis and believes investors should selectively buy the recent dip.

