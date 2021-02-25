Infineon hopes for chip tightness to ease in second half of 2020

Feb 25 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE said on Thursday that its ability to satisfy orders was stretched amid a global supply crunch, and it only expects the situation to ease in the second half of this year.

"The current order situation is very tense," Chief Marketing Officer Helmut Gassel told its annual general meeting, adding that contract manufacturers were running flat out and expanding Infineon's own production capacity will take time.

"We hope to see a certain easing in the second half of this calendar year," Gassel added. Infineon has brought forward the opening of a new plant in Villach, Austria, to the final quarter of its fiscal year to Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

