Infineon hikes outlook on strong demand, to open new plant early

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German chip maker Infineon IFXGn.DE hiked its annual outlook on Thursday after reporting forecast-beating results for its fiscal first quarter, as it contends with a snapback in demand from the automotive industry.

Infineon said it will bring forward the launch date of its new power semiconductor plant in Villach, Austria, to late summer - a response to capacity shortages that have hobbled manufacturers emerging from a pandemic-induced slump.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

