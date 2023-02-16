Infineon gets green light for new semiconductor plant in Germany

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Infineon received the green light to begin construction on a 5-billion-euro ($5.35 billion) plant for power semiconductors in the German city of Dresden, due to start production in 2026, the maker of chips used in cars and data centres said on Thursday.

Infineon said it will invest a total of approximately 5 billion euros in the plant, which will generate around 1,000 jobs, and it is seeking public funding of around 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

