Infineon forecasts strong rebound in year ahead from coronavirus slump

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE forecast that revenue would grow by nearly 23% in the year ahead as it reported fiscal fourth quarter results on Monday that were in line with analyst estimates.

The Munich-based chipmaker was forced to abandon its guidance in March as the coronavirus hit - just before its $10 billion acquisition of U.S. Cypress Technologies closed - but has since staged a recovery led by China and the autos sector.

CEO Reinhard Ploss said that Infineon had successfully completed "an exceptional and difficult fiscal year with a very respectable fourth quarter."

"We have proven that our company has a robust business model and continues to develop steadily, even in uncertain times," Ploss said in a statement.

Infineon forecast sales in the fiscal year to Sept 30, 2021 of 10.5 billion euros ($12.5 billion), representing growth of 22.6% from the outturn for the year just ended of 8.6 billion euros.

The segment result margin - management's preferred measure of the operating profitability of its business units - was forecast to recover to 16.5% from 13.7% in the year just ended.

