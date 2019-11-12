Infineon forecasts slower growth in "fraught" macro environment

Updates with CEO comments, results, outlook, dividend

Nov 12 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE on Tuesday forecast slower growth in the year ahead, seeing no improvement in the all-important car market and describing the economic environment as "fraught with uncertainty".

Infineon forecast that revenue would grow by 5% in its fiscal year to Sept. 30, 2020, down from 6% in the year just ended. It also said it expects the main margin metric that it uses to compress further to 16% from 16.4%.

"We are feeling the effects of weak global auto demand and do not expect any improvement for the time being," CEO Reinhard Ploss said.

"The general economic environment remains fraught with macroeconomic and political uncertainty," said Ploss, adding he did not expect markets to recover before the second half of the fiscal year.

Infineon, a specialist in semiconductors used in electric drivetrains, wind turbines and security systems, reported fourth-quarter revenues in line with market expectations but profitability was squeezed.

Segment margin, the metric Infineon uses to measure the operating profitability of its business units, narrowed to 15.1% from 15.7% in the preceding quarter and 19.5% in the same period a year earlier.

It forecast a quarter-on-quarter revenue decline of 7% in its fiscal first quarter, which is seasonally typically weak, with a segment margin of around 13%.

Infineon proposed an unchanged dividend of 27 euro cents per share.

