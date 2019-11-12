Infineon forecasts slower growth in "fraught" macro environment

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies on Tuesday forecast slower growth in the year ahead, seeing no improvement in the all-important car market and describing the economic environment as "fraught with uncertainty".

Infineon forecast that revenue would grow by 5% in its fiscal year to Sept. 30, 2020, down from 6% in the year just ended. It also said it expects the main margin metric that it uses to compress further to 16% from 16.4%.

