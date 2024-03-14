News & Insights

Infineon files patent lawsuit against China's Innoscience

March 14, 2024 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by Hakan Ersan for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - German chip manufacturer Infineon IFXGn.DE said on Thursday that it has filed a patent lawsuit against China's Innoscience in a U.S. court over its semiconductor technology.

Infineon said it was seeking injunctive relief for infringement of a U.S. patent relating to gallium nitride (GaN) technology that is essential to its GaN power semiconductors.

