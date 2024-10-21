News & Insights

Stocks

Infineon downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

October 21, 2024 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley downgraded Infineon (IFNNY) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 30, down from EUR 37. The firm sees challenges to the company’s growth in fiscal 2025 and expects a below-consensus guidance at next month’s earnings print due to headwinds in the automotive market.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IFNNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFNNF
IFNNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.