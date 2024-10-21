Infineon downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded Infineon (IFNNY) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 30, down from EUR 37. The firm sees challenges to the company’s growth in fiscal 2025 and expects a below-consensus guidance at next month’s earnings print due to headwinds in the automotive market.
