Infineon downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded Infineon (IFNNY) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 30, down from EUR 37. The firm sees challenges to the company’s growth in fiscal 2025 and expects a below-consensus guidance at next month’s earnings print due to headwinds in the automotive market.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IFNNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.