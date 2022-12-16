Infineon Chairman Wolfgang Eder To Resign At Next AGM; Herbert Diess To Succeed

(RTTNews) - German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) announced Friday that Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Board member Hans-Ulrich Holdenried will resign from the Board at the next Annual General Meeting to be held on February 16.

Herbert Diess and Klaus Helmrich, both aged 64, are the current candidates to succeed them. Diess is expected to assume the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board subject to a confirming vote by the AGM.

Eder has been a member of the Infineon Board since 2018 and its Chairman since 2019. He has also been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of voestalpine AG since 2022. Holdenried has been a member of the Infineon Board since 2010.

The new Chairman Diess was CEO of Volkswagen AG from 2018 until 2022. He was a member of the Infineon Supervisory Board from 2015 until 2020.

Further, Helmrich is a member of both the ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Festo SE & Co.

Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "Now is the right time for changes to the Supervisory Board.... In the context of the most successful fiscal year in company history, we have jointly made extensive strategic decisions and updated the Target Operating Model, plotting a long-term future course for Infineon. .. In the interest of an age-independent realignment of the Supervisory Board with a longer-term impact, I will not seek reelection."

Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck added, "Climate change is the challenge of our time. Decarbonization and digitalization are the key to mastering this challenge. In order to make sure that Infineon will continue its long-term contribution to these efforts, we recently made crucial decisions affecting the company's orientation together with the Supervisory Board."

In Germany, Infineon shares were trading down 2 percent at 29.87 euros.

