News & Insights

Infineon bets on AI boom to spur more lucrative chip sales

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

February 23, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by Hakan Ersen for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Infineon IFXGn.DE is banking on a boom in artificial intelligence (AI) to generate billions in revenue and drive future growth by selling higher price chips, CEO Jochen Hanebeck said on Friday.

"Conventional servers contain power semiconductors worth between $65-80. In an AI server, it's 850 to 1,800 US dollars, depending on the architecture," he told the company's annual general meeting, according to prepared remarks.

"With semiconductors for data centres, we expect to generate revenues in the low three-digit million euros range in the 2024 fiscal year. But in a few years' time, we expect annual revenues of around one billion euros."

In the 2022/2023 financial year, Infineon presented record results, but scaled back its targets for 2023/2024 due to the weakening global economy.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Rachel More)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.